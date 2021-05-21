Poor Guy Really Needed That Hug!
Red Cross volunteer Luna Reyes has had to set her social media accounts to private after she received a torrent of abuse following footage of her tenderly consoling a Senegalese man who had just stepped foot in Spain's north African enclave of Ceuta going viral on social media. But as news spread of the abuse, the internet began fighting back, with messages hailing the humanity of the moment soon beginning to pour in, sending the hashtag #GraciasLuna trending in Spain. Posted By Ghost
