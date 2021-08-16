Well Damn: LAPD Officer Suspended After Punching Car Jacking Suspect In The Face!

BROKEN? 1,024 views

A Los Angeles Police Department officer has been suspended after a video showed him punching a suspect who was handcuffed to an ambulance gurney. The officer apparently lashed out after several minutes of provocation by the male suspect. The officer involved in the incident has been assigned home and his peace officer powers suspended pending the results of an investigation. Via WOW Media. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS