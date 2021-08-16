Well Damn: LAPD Officer Suspended After Punching Car Jacking Suspect In The Face!
A Los Angeles Police Department officer has been suspended after a video showed him punching a suspect who was handcuffed to an ambulance gurney. The officer apparently lashed out after several minutes of provocation by the male suspect. The officer involved in the incident has been assigned home and his peace officer powers suspended pending the results of an investigation. Via WOW Media. Posted By Persist
