N.J. Waitress Abducted, Assaulted After Confronting Dine-And-Dashers Over $70 Bill!
A New Jersey waitress was briefly abducted and assaulted after she confronted a group who dined-and-dashed at her restaurant. The incident occurred Saturday night at Nifty Fiftyâs, a diner in Turnersville, about 20 miles southeast of Philadelphia when a group of five walked out on a $70 bill, according to WPVI. The 20-year-old server, who was not identified, ran after the group and argued with them in the parking lot. Surveillance footage shows the woman getting pulled into a white Dodge Durango which speeds off. Inside the vehicle, the woman was assaulted before she was pushed back out. Posted by Abdul
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS