N.J. Waitress Abducted, Assaulted After Confronting Dine-And-Dashers Over $70 Bill!

A New Jersey waitress was briefly abducted and assaulted after she confronted a group who dined-and-dashed at her restaurant. The incident occurred Saturday night at Nifty Fiftyâs, a diner in Turnersville, about 20 miles southeast of Philadelphia when a group of five walked out on a $70 bill, according to WPVI. The 20-year-old server, who was not identified, ran after the group and argued with them in the parking lot. Surveillance footage shows the woman getting pulled into a white Dodge Durango which speeds off. Inside the vehicle, the woman was assaulted before she was pushed back out. Posted by Abdul

