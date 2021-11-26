Sheesh: Coast Guard Seizes $500 Million In Drugs, Including 26,000 lbs Of Cocaine!
Members of the U.S. Coast Guard showed off their latest drug haul which included the seizure of over 26,000 lbs of cocaine and nearly 3,700 lbs of marijuana, all picked up over a 24-day period. The drugs were valued at more than $500 million, and about two dozen suspects were detained in the operation. Cranes and other heavy machinery were needed to offload the bales from the cutter. Posted By Persist
