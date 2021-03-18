Meanwhile In Florida: Man Violates No Contact Order, Gets Tased, Slams His Head On A Cruiser & Threatens Deputies During Arrest!
Sergeant Daniel Weaver witnessed 26-year-old Raymond Glass walking down US Highway 1 with a 30-year-old woman that has an active no contact order against Glass. Glass was transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and charged with Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Threats to a Law Enforcement Officer, Criminal Mischief over $1,000, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and two counts of Resisting Arrest. He was additionally charged with Violation of Probation for violating the no contact order. He is being held with no bond allowed. Posted By Persist
