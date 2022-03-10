"I Won $100,000" Father Bursts Into Son's Room Thinking He Landed A Big Lottery Prize... Only To Discover He Misread The Numbers!

A gut-wrenching video shows a thrilled father burst into his son's bedroom and shout for joy in the mistaken belief he had won $100,000 (£75,000) on the lottery. CCTV footage shows Michael Mirelez jumping with excitement as he held the 'winning' ticket in his hand at the family home in Arlington, Texas, on Monday, March 7. His son Nicolas, known as Nico, is seen jumping out of his bed and hugging him. Nicolas can be heard earnestly saying to his father: 'Don't tell nobody.' Heartbreakingly, their joy was short-lived when his father showed him the ticket and realised he had read the numbers wrong. Distraught, Mr Mirelez says: 'This is my number 46… Oh f***k, g*ddamn it. I lied.' Crying and holding his face, the father falls on the bed as his son moves to comfort him. Nicolas later said: 'I was super confused at first when he came in the room. Didn’t know what to think, I was still half asleep