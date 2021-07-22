Cassidy Calls Out Tory Lanez Via Instagram Post For His Freestyles! "Show Me The Respect I Deserve"
Cassidy has called out Tory Lanez in the past over the same situation, but a few hours ago Cass tagged Tory Lanez via an IG post for his most recent freestyle he did with Funk Flex. In the past Tory responded to Cassidy saying he has never bitten his bars but Cass begs to differ. Posted By Persist
