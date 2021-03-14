Sirens & All: Homeless Woman Leads Police On A Slow-Speed Chase After Stealing A Forklift!

A homeless woman took a stolen forklift for a brief joyride through the Midway District before police caught up with her and ended her adventure. After continuing on for less than a block, the woman pulled in to a parking lot outside a convenience store and surrendered. The suspect, whose name was not given, was cited for alleged possession of stolen property and released. Posted By Persist

