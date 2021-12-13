Thoughts? A Waitress Was Fired After Receiving A $4,400 Tip & Refusing To Share It With Co-Workers Even Thought They Ain't Help Her With The Party!

According to Fox59, an Arkansas waitress was fired after receiving a $4,400 tip and refusing to split it with other staffers who didn’t help serve a large party. _________________________________________________ The news site reports that Ryan Brandt received the generous tip on December 6 when she and another server helped a party of more than 40 at Oven and Tap in Bentonville. It was said that each diner had chipped in $100 in tip money — believing the total would go to just both servers. __________________________________________________ However, Fox59 reports that the restaurant’s manager instructed Brandt to share the tip with her co-workers who didn’t serve the large party: “I was told that I was going to be giving my cash over to my shift manager, and I would be taking home 20 percent,” Brandt told the network. She also spoke with CBS News and said, “They fired me from Oven and Tap over the phone and I’ve been there for 3 1/2 years and that was really heartbreaking,” Brandt told CBS 5. “Especially because I didn’t think I did anything wrong.” Posted By PSmooth