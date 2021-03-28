Hold Up: New York Rolls Out COVID-19 Vaccine Passport App!
COVID-19 vaccination passports have become a practical reality in the US. As USA Today reports, New York state has launched a digital Excelsior Pass that residents can use to prove they've been vaccinated or recently tested negative for infection. You can use your phone's virtual wallet (on Android or iOS) or a printout to flash a QR code and otherwise show that you're safe when you want to go to a concert or stage performance. Posted By Persist
