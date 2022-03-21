Get The Bag: Kansas Man Who Spent 23 Years In Prison For Wrongful Conviction Sues County & Officer For $93 Million!
A Kansas man who spent 23 years in prison for a double murder he didn’t commit is suing the county where he was convicted and a former police officer for $93 million. Lamonte McIntyre and his mother allege the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, is responsible for the actions of former detective Roger Golubski. They accuse Golubski of coercing McIntyre’s mom into sex and then framing her son for the double murder when she rejected later sexual advances. Posted By Persist
