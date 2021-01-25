12 People Beat A Man, Strip Him Naked & Rob Him Of Everything In Broad Daylight In NYC!

o say "crime is rampant" in New York City is like saying "water is wet." The rapid rise of anarchy flooding the once-proud streets of the Big Apple has belied its recent status as the "safest big city in the world." It is no longer safe. Not by a long shot. The latest incident of senseless and unopposed violence came as a dozen people hunted and beat down a 26-year-old male. They then stripped him nude, including his underwear, and stole everything he had. What makes this particular crime more concerning than most is that it happened in broad daylight at a busy Chinatown intersection in Manhattan and nobody in the area seemed to pay much attention. The video is tough to watch as bystanders carried on with their days, intentionally ignoring the crime committed before them. This is Bill de Blasio's New York City. This is Andrew Cuomo's New York City. This the Democrats' New York City. Posted By PSmooth