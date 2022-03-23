Smash & Grab: Burglars Take Off With Nearly $5 Million In Jewelry From Beverly Hills Store!
Beverly Hills business owners and residents are on high alert after millions of dollars of high-end jewelry and watches were stolen during a brazen broad daylight smash-and-grab burglary where the suspects used sledgehammers. Peter Sedjhi, owner of the jewelry store estimates the burglars stole items worth between $4 to $5 million. Posted By Persist
