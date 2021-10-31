iLUMiNATiVE - The Spectrum [Unsigned Artist]

Episode one from a series of seven music videos.
All movies self filmed & edited in Mullumbimby, Australia.

The Spectrum - Digital single:
https://music.apple.com/au/album/the-spectrum/1586305896
The Spectrum - Digital album: November 11th 2021 (All digital distribution sites)

Social links:
Soundcloud: Soundcloud.com/iluminative
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/iluminative
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/iLUMiNATiVE

