NY Hospital Says It Will Stop Delivering Babies As Maternity Workers Resign Over Vaccine Mandate!
"ewis County General Hospital will stop delivering babies after September 24 because too many maternity unit workers have resigned over COVID vaccination mandates.
That’s according to Lewis County Health System Chief Executive Officer Gerald Cayer, who held a news conference Friday in Lowville.
He said 6 employees in the maternity unit resigned rather than get a COVID shot and another 7 are undecided.
According to Cayer, the hospital will be unable to safely staff the unit and will pause delivering babies after September 24." - 7 News
Posted by Thrillz
