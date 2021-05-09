Going Out Sad: Billy Joe Saunders Taken To The Hospital With Broken Eye Socket After Loss To Canelo Alvarez!
Billy Joe Saunders was taken to hospital with a suspected broken eye socket following his defeat by Canelo Alvarez. Saunders quit on his stool after the eighth round as his eye began to swell shut - handing his rival victory. Until that point, the Brit had been competitive in the fight, even if he was down on all three judges' scorecards. But his trainer Mark Tibbs showed no hesitation in pulling his fighter out with four rounds remaining. Posted By Persist
