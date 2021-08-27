Are They Wrong For That? Christian School Gave Gay Volleyball Coach One Week To Turn Straight Or Resign!
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A volleyball coach said he left his job at Valor Christian High School after staff told him he couldn't identify as a gay man. In a statement, Valor said it requires faculty to agree with the school's Christian beliefs and the coach didn't support those beliefs around sexuality and marriage. Posted by JR
