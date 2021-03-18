Tanzania's President John Magufuli, Who Was A Prominent Covid-Denier Dies At Age 61!

Tanzanian President John Magufuli-who has not been seen for three weeks and was widely rumored to be sick with Covid-19, a virus he has downplayed for months-has died. Magufuli emerged as one of the world's most prominent Covid-deniers last May, when he declared his country was free of the virus following three days of national prayer. He later scoffed at wearing masks, criticized regional neighbors for imposing lockdowns, and rejected coronavirus vaccines until his government independently verifies them. Posted By Persist

