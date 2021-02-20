Plane Engine Catches Fire Over Colorado, Drops Huge Part In Residential Area!

A jet engine turbine caught fire on a plane shortly after it left the Denver International Airport Saturday afternoon.

KMGH reports that United Flight 328 was flying from Denver to Honolulu when it experienced a right-engine failure shortly after takeoff, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

A Boeing jet has scattered debris over a residential area near Denver after one of its engines failed on take-off. Posted By Ghost

