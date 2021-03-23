A First Look At The Boulder Colorado Terrorist Being Arrested After Killing 10!
A 21-year-old man faced murder charges Tuesday for the shooting rampage at a Colorado supermarket that left 10 people dead and fueled chaos as panicked shoppers fled to safety amid the hail of bullets.
Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said the victims ranged in age from 20 to 65. Among them was Officer Eric Talley, 51, who responded to the 911 call. The shooter remained hospitalized in stable condition, she said. Posted By Ghost
