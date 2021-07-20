Airplane Brawl Goes Down On Frontier Airlines From Philly... Took Too Long To Remove His Luggage!
"A wild brawl erupted on a*Frontier Airlines flight from Philadelphia*this week*after one passenger reportedly complained to another that he was taking too long to remove his luggage from the overhead bins.*
The incident unfolded around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night as passengers were disembarking the plane at Miami International Airport.*
"You can see the White man on top of the Black passenger just beating him between the seats. The flight attendant got involved... everyone was just involved,"*Kiera Pierre Louis, a witness*who goes by the hip-hop artist name Milli Miami, told WPLG.*
Louis told WPLG that one passenger on the plane took issue with how long another in front of him was taking to remove his bags, before that passenger turned around, used a racial slur and punched him.**" - Apple News
