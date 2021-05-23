Respect: Woman Is Rescued By Good Samaritan After She Was Randomly Stabbed By A Stranger In A NYC Subway Station!
A Good Samaritan jumped to the rescue of a woman who was stabbed by a knife-weilding assailant in a New York City subway station. Sean Conaboy was waiting for a train on a platform in Manhattan’s 14th Street-Union Square station when he saw a man with a knife attack a Brooklyn woman near him. Without hesitation, he pounced on the man stopping him mid-attack, pinning him attacker to the ground, and saving the woman’s life. She was stabbed multiple times in the back and chest. Posted By Persist
