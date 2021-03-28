Wild: Florida Woman Missing For 20 Days Found Alive & Naked In Storm Drain!
A Florida woman was pulled from a sewer in Delray Beach Tuesday morning after being missing for 20 days. The woman was identified as 43-year-old Lyndsey Kennedy. The police report states the woman's mother was contacted. She told police her daughter has a history of mental illness and is a frequent user of illegal narcotics. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS