Wild: Florida Woman Missing For 20 Days Found Alive & Naked In Storm Drain!

A Florida woman was pulled from a sewer in Delray Beach Tuesday morning after being missing for 20 days. The woman was identified as 43-year-old Lyndsey Kennedy. The police report states the woman's mother was contacted. She told police her daughter has a history of mental illness and is a frequent user of illegal narcotics. Posted By Persist

