Dougie D Feat. Bun B & Kidricc James - So Hard

43,197 views

Dougie D links up with the UGK legend Bun B to express his struggles in life and music with the help of southern vocalist Kidricc James and soulful production by 3 Kube Beats to bring the message home.
https://www.instagram.com/ThaRealDougieD
https://www.instagram.com/BunB
https://www.instagram.com/KidriccJames
https://www.instagram.com/3KubeBeats
Directed by https://www.instagram.com/CashJundi
Posted by Gio

