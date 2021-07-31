Damn: Florida Man Beaten Into A Coma After Asking Neighbors To Turn Their Music Down! (News Clip)
A man was left so badly beaten after a confrontation with his neighbors that he was unrecognisable even to his own family. Frank Penkava, 42, from Florida, was placed in a medically induced coma with multiple fractures to his face following the brutal attack. The alleged incident occurred in the early hours of June 14 when Penkava walked over to his neighbors’ house to ask them to turn down their music. Posted By Persist
