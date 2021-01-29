Stuntin' On Live Goes Wrong: 2 Grown FL Women Arrested After Impersonating A Police Officer... Had A Family Shook In Phony Traffic Stop!
"Sarasota police arrested two women accusing them of impersonating a law enforcement officer, using flashing lights, a siren, and a bull horn to pull someone over.
"Do not make a move! We will shoot!" the women can allegedly be heard shouting at the victim on a Facebook live stream which is now part of evidence.
Investigators say you can hear Jymieka McDowell and Ryshawnna Poole laughing as they pretend to be Sarasota Police Department officers. " - FOX13 News
Posted by Thrillz
