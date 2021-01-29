Stuntin' On Live Goes Wrong: 2 Grown FL Women Arrested After Impersonating A Police Officer... Had A Family Shook In Phony Traffic Stop!

BROKEN? 40,506 views

"Sarasota police arrested two women accusing them of impersonating a law enforcement officer, using flashing lights, a siren, and a bull horn to pull someone over. "Do not make a move! We will shoot!" the women can allegedly be heard shouting at the victim on a Facebook live stream which is now part of evidence. Investigators say you can hear Jymieka McDowell and Ryshawnna Poole laughing as they pretend to be Sarasota Police Department officers. " - FOX13 News
Posted by Thrillz

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS