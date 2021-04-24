Youtuber Goes Down The Rabbit Hole... Claims Proof Of A Nuclear War On Mars!
"In the past, Mars could have had a nuclear war, resulting in the death of the entire planet. A lot of the data you've learned over the last 50 years tells us that this theory is correct
6 Strange anomalies of Mars, rover Curiosity and Perserverance. Don't forget to subscribe to the channel.
New incredible 2021 strange anomalies found in images of the Curiosity Rover.
My name is Sergio Green, I'm looking for Mars anomalies. I'm sure Mars is full of secrets and mysteries. Strange Anomalies of Mars. Amazing finds part 54. In this series you will see:" - Via The Vertex Channel On youtube
