Man Who Claims To Be DMX's Friend Interrupts The Funeral & Accuses Them Of Taking Him Off The Program!
At 1:45 in the video a pastor stops the man from speaking any further. The pastor has been slammed online for reacting strongly when DMX's funeral service he was leading was interrupted by the late rapper's friend Jungle. Jungle grabbed the microphone and began speaking about his relationship with the late rapper. Reportedly, the two have known each other for a long time. Jungle got about two minutes through his eulogy before the pastor, AR Bernard, interrupted him. Jungle was also slammed online for the way he approached the situation. Posted By Persist
