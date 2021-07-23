Outta Pocket: Elderly Woman Beaten With Metal Pot Then Robbed For Wallet And Walker By A Group In Harlem, NY!
A violent quartet of criminals used fists, feet and a metal pot to pummel a disabled woman — then robbed her of her cash and her walker in a wild caught-on-video Harlem street attack.
The 61-year-old victim told the Daily News Thursday she doesn’t know why the three women and a man set upon her shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, not far from her home, near Eighth Ave. and W. 151st St.
The victim said she was attacked as she stepped outside to get some fresh air after she’d returned from a hospital visit. Posted by JR
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS