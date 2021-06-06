Just Like That: Brian Maxwell Knocks Down Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson During Exhibition Bout!

Brian Maxwell absolutely dropped former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad âOchocincoâ Johnson at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday night. Maxwell, in the final round of their four-round exhibition, landed a right hook to Johnsons jaw sending him sprawling to the ring in his fighting debut. Johnson did jump right back up and waved at the crowd before finishing the fight strong. Posted By Persist

