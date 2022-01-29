Police Officer Finishes DoorDash Order After Arresting Delivery Driver!
A Sioux Falls woman received quite a surprise when her DoorDash food order was delivered by the police on Tuesday.
Anastasia Elsinger, 24, said she knew she wouldn't be getting her food quickly when her DoorDash app showed her driver had stopped a few blocks down from her home in Sioux Falls. Posted By Ghost
