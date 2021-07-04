They Wilding: Postal Worker Gets Jumped By 2 Dudes In Brooklyn NY!
On Monday, June 28, 2021 at approximately 1800 hours, the individuals approached an on-duty 57-year-old male United States Postal Service Mail Carrier in the vicinity of McGuinness Boulevard and Nassau Avenue while he was delivering mail on a postal carrier route. The individuals approached the victim on the sidewalk from behind while operating dirt bikes and proceeded to punch him multiple times with closed fists in the face, causing broken facial bones and lacerations. The individuals then fled southbound on McGuinness Boulevard on the dirt bikes. The victim was removed by EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull in stable condition. Posted By PSmooth
