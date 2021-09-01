Here's How The World's Largest Sphere Will Transform Las Vegas Forever!
It's located in one of the world’s driest and hottest deserts.
But that hasn’t stopped Las Vegas going from a small railway outpost to a city of over 2.2M people that now welcomes over 42M tourists in a typical year.
Vegas' ability to reinvent itself time and again has seen it transform from an escape for the builders of the Hoover Dam into America's playground and the only city in the world where you can see the Eiffel Tower, Statue of Liberty, Egyptian Pyramids, and the canals of Venice all in a single day.
