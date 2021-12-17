Well Damn: R.A. The Rugged Man Gets Heated With YouTuber Tim Pool After Discussion About Racism! "I'm Not That Guy, Don't Disrespect Me"
Journalist and podcaster Tim Pool sat down with rapper R.A. the Rugged Man to discuss racism and the show exploded with Pool calling him a “racist pr*ck” while the rapper yelled at him to stop screaming and insisted “I’m not that guy.”. The rapper angrily shot back, “Stop screaming b*tch, stop screaming. First of all, talk, talk to me like I’m… cause I’m not that guy.” As they talked over one another, Pool retorted, “Yeah, you are, you are that guy. You actually are dude. You are that guy.”. The two have since apologized to each other via social media. Posted By Persist
