All Bad: Michigan Woman Dies After Receiving COVID-Infected Lungs In Transplant!

A day after the transplant at the University of Michigan, the woman’s heart was not pumping as effectively as expected, and two days later, she developed a fever, low blood pressure and respiratory distress. Doctors re-tested the patient for COVID-19, with the test coming back positive this time. The donor also tested positive on a second sample, as did the thoracic surgeon who performed the transplant surgery. Posted By Persist

