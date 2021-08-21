Meanwhile In Chicago: CM Punk Returns To Wrestling 7 Years After Leaving WWE!
CM Punk who left Vince McMahon’s company in 2014 and spent much of the last seven years insisting he was done with the business, made a sensational return in his hometown of Chicago and looked overwhelmed as he soaked in an all-time great reaction from the crowd. He soon turned his attention to Darby Allin and Sting up in the rafters, revealing he’ll be facing the rising star at All Out back next month back in Chicago. Posted By Persist
