Risked It All For A Felon: Female Warder Caught On Video Having Sex With An Inmate At A Prison In KwaZulu-Nata, Africa!

The department of correctional services is about to require action against a female warder who was caught on video having sex with an inmate at a prison in KwaZulu-Natal. The graphic video that has gone viral on social media shows the warder passionately kissing the inmate in what seems like an office inside the prison before they get half naked and obtain into the act. Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said a video with scenes of alleged sexual intercourse between the official and an inmate at the Ncome Correctional Centrehas left the department appalled, embarrassed and gutted. “Sexual activities between inmates and correctional officials are shameful incidents which will never be ascribed to what’s expected of our officials,” said Nxumalo. He said the official involved has been identified and can be subjected to a disciplinary process with immediate effect. “Disciplinary measures have also been instituted against the inmate,” said Nxumalo. He said correctional officials are expected to abide by a code of conduct in the least times. “Sexual activities with inmates will never be tolerated. We appeal to those in possession of the video to refrain from disseminating it,” Nxumalo said. Posted By PSmooth