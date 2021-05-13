Yikes: BLM Protester Causes Controversy After Saying This Out Loud!

a BLM protester shouted “I can’t wait until black people lynch white people!” during a protest in Washington. Several alarmed bystanders express concern over the rhetoric, with one stating, “I don’t know if anybody that’s white in your group would agree with that statement, that was weird.” Another protesters raises their hand up in the air and says “I’m white and I agree with that!". Posted By Persist

