Gutta Micz - I'm Rhymin [Unsigned Artist]
Gutta Micz is a rapper born & raised in Toronto, Canada. He works with American record producer Dame Greese from New York to create music with a mix of old wave & ghoul flow. Ghoul flow was invented by Gutta & produced to perfection by Dame Grease. The flow originated from mumble rap. Gutta uses vocal mastery to stall his flows to make them dig into the beat. It's called the ghoul flow because it sounds as if he's chewing certain parts of the vocals which he does authentically without the use of editing.
