Crazy: 10 Dead After Mexican Military & Drugs Cartel Get Into A Fierce Shootout!

Ten cartel gunmen died in the fierce shootouts with Mexico’s military. An innocent bystander was seriously injured in crossfire. The gunmen are reportedly part of the Cartel Del Noreste (CDN) faction of Los Zetas. At least two of the dead gunmen are believed to be current Mexican Army soldiers or deserters. Posted By Persist

