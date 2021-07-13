Taking Everything: Wild Footage Of People In South Africa Looting Up An Entire Mall!

Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or burned shopping malls in South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens reported killed as grievances unleashed by the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed Zuma's arrest last week have widened into looting and an outpouring of generalised anger over inequality that persists 27 years after the fall of apartheid. Poverty has been exacerbated by severe social and economic restrictions aimed at blocking the spread of COVID-19. Security officials said the government was working to halt the spread of the violence and looting, which has so far spread from Zuma's home in KwaZulu-Natal province to Gauteng province surrounding the country's biggest city Johanesburg. They deployed soldiers onto the streets to try to contain it, but stopped short of declaring a state of emergency. Posted by Abdul