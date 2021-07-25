Army Ranger Brutally Beats Female Security Guard To Death In Washington... Said He Was Drunk!

"An Army ranger has been charged with murder after allegedly beating and choking to death a security guard during a brutal ten-minute assault after she tried to stop him entering a building. Patrick Byrne, 26, pleaded not guilty Friday to killing 41-year-old Denise Smith while she was on duty at an office building in downtown Tacoma, Washington, at around 1am on July 18." - DailyMail
Posted by Thrillz

