Army Ranger Brutally Beats Female Security Guard To Death In Washington... Said He Was Drunk!
"An Army ranger has been charged with murder after allegedly beating and choking to death a security guard during a brutal ten-minute assault after she tried to stop him entering a building.
Patrick Byrne, 26, pleaded not guilty Friday to killing 41-year-old Denise Smith while she was on duty at an office building in downtown Tacoma, Washington, at around 1am on July 18." - DailyMail
