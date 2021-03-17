SMH: Atlanta-Area Massage Parlor Shootings Leave 8 Dead, Suspect Captured!
At least eight people were found dead at three different spas in the Atlanta area. Video evidence has led them to believe the same suspect, Robert Aaron Long, is responsible for all three shootings. Six of the eight killed were Asian women, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, citing authorities. Four of those killed were of Korean ethnicity, according to South Korea's foreign ministry, which said it was in contact with its consulate in Atlanta. Posted By Persist
