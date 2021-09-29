Why The Most Advanced Aircraft Carrier Cost $13.3 Billion Dollars!
The USS Ford is the most advanced aircraft carrier the US has ever built. The tally for the total cost is $13.3 billion, nearly 30% more than initial estimates. However, more costs are expected. The Navy accepted the Ford in 2017 without some of its newest technologies operating, and the ship still won’t be completely ready for battle until 2022. Posted By PSmooth
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS