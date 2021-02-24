11-Year-Old Boy Rescued After Falling Through Ice on Pond!
Caitlyn Thomas was out walking her dog when she spotted a young boy struggling in the water after he had apparently fallen through thin ice on a frozen pond. She called her grandfather Randy to help. Randy showed up with his truck and a length of rope and sprang into action. The boy’s arms were too cold to hold onto the rope, so Randy had to wade out into the water to grab the 11-year-old. As Caitlyn was filming the incident, her dog also fell through the ice. Posted By PSmooth
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS