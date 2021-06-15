Scottie Pippen Gives An Emotional Speech After College Basketball Court Is Named After Him!
6x NBA champion and University of Central Arkansas alum Scottie Pippen had his college court named after him. After seeing 'Scottie Pippen Court' for the first time, Pippen was overcome with emotion. He said it's not just about the floor, it means a lot after his first born son and college coach passed away earlier this year. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS