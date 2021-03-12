Official Visuals For KenBin, "Steppers" Shot And Edited By Twon Productions [Unsigned Artist]
Full song available on all music platforms
Song by https://www.instagram.com/officialkenbin/?hl=en
Directed by https://www.instagram.com/twonprod/?hl=en
Produced by https://instagram.com/charliejaybeatz?igshid=1jtp1peuy402v
Engineered By https://instagram.com/pwillvolair?igshid=3fh5khptjqu5
Independent Record Label
https://instagram.com/1227records?igshid=1pvp4fhto7vra
#KenBin #Steppers #1227Records
Copyright (C) 2021 Steppers
1227 Records, LLC
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS