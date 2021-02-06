Meanwhile In Sydney, Australia: Man Walks Up & Quickly Stabs A Police Officer In The Back!
(No Sound). A man armed with a 45cm hunting knife pleaded guilty to plunging the blade into a police officer's back in a random attack at Sydney's Central Station despite being psychotic at the time. The victim, officer Hayden Edwards, can be seen in the footage immediately collapsing the ground after being stabbed - before managing to get to his knees with his gun drawn. The officer was treated for his wounds. Posted By Persist
