Jackie Brown Star Bridget Fonda Was Seen Out For The First Time In A Decade.. She Don't Even Look Remotely Like The Same Person!
Former American actress Bridget Fonda was spotted looking unrecognizable as she stepped out in Los Angeles on January 26. The 58-year-old ended her acting career in 2002 after starring in several Quentin Tarantino films. Bridget is part of the famous Fonda acting dynasty. Her grandfather is the late Oscar-winning screen legend Henry Fonda, her father is “Easy Rider” star Peter Fonda, and her aunt is actress and fitness guru Jane Fonda.
Posted by Joe
