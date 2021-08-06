icekream - LID (Ladies in Dubai) Feat. Prayah & KeyZz

We got a mid-Summer jam for yall! Pushing the good vibes all around...may the world dance to this one.
Prayah with the hot flow, KeyZz with the money hook & ice with the tropical bounce makes for a tasty treat.
Enjoy!

Song & Video Produced by @icekream
Shot & Directed by @A1VISION

Stream here: Linktr.ee/icekream

Follow icekream:

http://instagram.com/icekream
http://soundcloud.com/icekream
http://twitter.com/MrKream
TikTok: @MrKream

Follow Prayah:

http://instagram.com/TheRealPrayah

Follow KeyZz:

http://instagram.com/ItsReallyKeyZz

